Iran fires missiles into Syria

TEHRAN: Iran said it fired missiles on Monday at Islamic State militants in Syria it blames for an attack on its soil on Sept 22 and said the action shows the government’s readiness to punish the "wickedness" of its enemies.

Tehran has accused US-backed Gulf Arab states of attacking a military parade in southwestern Iran and killing 25 people, nearly half of them members of the elite Revolutionary Guards. Monday’s strike targeted the bases of "takfiri terrorists" backed by Washington and regional powers in eastern Syria, the Guards said in a statement on Sepah News, their news site.

It killed a number of militant leaders and destroyed their supplies and infrastructure, they said. "Death to America," and "Death to Israel" were written on one of the missiles shown on the Fars News site.

The strike targeted the last pocket of territory in southeastern Syria held by Islamic State, said an official in the Iran-backed regional alliance fighting in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It is an area where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a new offensive last month against Islamic State. The US-led coalition confirmed Iranian forces had conducted "no notice strikes last night".

"At this time, the coalition is still assessing if any damage occurred and no coalition forces were in danger," Col. spokesman Sean Ryan said. Fars News posted video footage of several missiles streaking into a dark sky during the attack.

The six ballistic missiles used in the attack flew 570-km to hit the targets, the Guards said. A map shown on state TV pinpointed Kermanshah in western Iran as the launch site and Albu Kamal in southeast Syria as the target.

The missiles were Iranian-made Zolfaqar and Qiam missiles, Fars News reported. "Our iron fist is prepared to deliver a decisive and crushing response to any wickedness and mischief of the enemies," the Guards, the most powerful military force in the Islamic Republic, said.

Seven drones were also used to bomb militant targets during the attack, they said. The Ahvaz National Resistance, an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist movement, and the Islamic State have both claimed responsibility for the Sept 22 attack.

Neither group has presented conclusive evidence to back up its claim. "The terrorists used bullets and we gave them a reply with missiles," Fars News quoted Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ airspace division, as saying. "The security of the Iranian people is our red line and we will not be found wanting.