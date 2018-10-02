Congo fever patient in stable condition at JPMC

Condition of a Thatta resident, who is being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after being diagnosed with Congo-Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), is stable. JPMC Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali said this on Monday while speaking to The News.

According to Dr. Jamali, the patient, 45-year-old Ahmed Shah, is being given symptomatic treatment along with anti-viral drugs at the intensive care unit of the hospital. Two patients were tested positive for CCHF, commonly known as Congo virus, at JPMC on Sunday. One of them, 39-year-old Pir Bux died on Sunday due to renal failure caused by the viral infection, however, the other man, Shah, is reportedly in stable condition.

According to JPMC officials, 17 CCHF patients were admitted to the hospital this year so far, of whom, six died due to complications of the disease while the remaining patients recovered and were discharged.

CCHF has claimed lives of 11 people in Karachi admitted to various hospitals in the ongoing year, while over 60 patients have been tested positive for the dreaded disease.