JS Bank holds motorcycling ride for cancer awareness

Karachi: JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading and fastest growing financial institutions sponsored the ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’, (DGR) the world’s leading motorcycling charity event to raise awareness and funding for prostate cancer.

Dressed in classic formal suits, more than 350 bike riders gathered on Sunday for the ride event. More than 600 cities worldwide hosted the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on the same day, with an estimated 120-thousand riders taking part with an aim to raise $6 million for prostate cancer research.

A visual feast for attendees and motorcycle enthusiasts, the ride featured numerous sports, classic and vintage motorcycles.

Amongst the participants were JS Bank’s President and CEO - Basir Shamsie along with its Regional South Heads Syed Ghaus Ahmed and Zulfiqar Ali Abedi, all of whom are heavy bike enthusiasts.***