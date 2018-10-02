TKC offers free screening of blood pressure, sugar, and BMI on World Heart Day

KARACHI: The Kidney Centre (TKC) celebrated world heart day on 29th September where free screening for blood pressure, sugar, and BMI was offered as well as Lectures for public awareness were conducted from 11:00am-12:00 noon Dr. Sultana Habib, Consultant Cardiologist talked about Coronary Risk Factors how blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity and smoking contribute in the development of heart diseases.

Dr.ImranIftikhar, Consultant Cardiologist discussed about various tests and technologies used for the diagnosis of heart diseases.

Dr.NajeebBasir, Chief Cardiologist, explained about Coronary CT Angiography how this non-invasive simple procedure can help in the diagnosis of cardiac diseases in adults and children.Last speaker Ms. Fayza Khan, Registered Clinical Dietician talked abouthow healthy diet/healthy eating practices and physical activityplays a protective for the prevention and management of heart diseases. She emphasized in her talk that a balanced diet with increased intake of vegetables, fruits , whole grains,low fat dairy products and balanced intake of protein (fish,meat,chicken,lean red meat, nuts, lentils and daals) can help maintainhealthy weight and control blood pressure and weight gain.High intake of fat specially which is hard on room temperature is a diet related risk factor,also increased intake of bakery products,processed meat,tea whiteners. She encouraged general public that a healthy life style along with appropriate /regular physical activity and daily intake of1-2 cups low fat dairy products( milk, yogurt lassi) instead of calcium supplements as part of healthy and balanced diet.**