Tue October 02, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

CPEC an opportunity for cultural integration, says Dr Kaiser

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can be a game changer for Pakistan, as it has changed its political geography by connecting Western and Central Asian countries, said renowned economist Dr Kaiser Bengali on Monday.

“It’s an opportunity for cultural integration and improving trade with other countries. It can help strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations as well,” added Dr Kaiser while delivering a lecture on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A Game Changer or Game Over’.

The event was organised as part of the Dr Sheikh Mutahir Memorial lecture series by the University of Karachi’s Department of International Relations at the varsity’s Arts Auditorium. The lecture series pays tribute to eminent professor and former chairman of KU’s Department of International Relations, Dr Sheikh Mutahir, who passed away last year because of cancer.

Dr Kaiser said that the route from Hasan Abdal to Amritsar can provide China with quicker access to India, which would in turn help enhance Pakistan-India relations. He also highlighted the potential risks of CPEC for Pakistan, saying that if the local inhabitants do not prosper, problems would increase in the near future. “China’s economic system is socialist inside, but capitalist outside.”

He lamented that there is no serious debate in the country regarding what Pakistan’s position would be after 20 years. “I suggest that the authorities keep CPEC’s road project separate from other projects.” He said CPEC is not merely a diplomatic conduct between Pakistan and China, adding that the project includes various business deals and so it should be dealt with accordingly.

Dr Kaiser said policies regarding CPEC that could largely address Pakistan’s interests should be clear so that there is no chance of game over for the trade corridor project, adding that the scheme should be used for the good of both countries involved.

He said that policy-makers should consider the security threats in the region through which CPEC would pass, particularly Gilgit-Baltistan and Gwadar. Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum, chairperson of KU’s International Relations department, earlier welcomed the distinguished speaker, Dr Kaiser, who is a professor at SZABIST. She stressed the importance of CPEC and the dire need for understanding its different aspects.

The event was started by Dr Naeem Ahmed with the screening of a short video clip that highlighted the important events in connection with Dr Mutahir and his efforts to promote creative thinking and the acquiring of knowledge.

Afterwards, Dr Kaiser answered a large number of questions by the audience. Student adviser Dr Nousheen Wasi offered a vote of thanks to the speaker, who was also presented with a shield as a token of appreciation.

