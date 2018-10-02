Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM wants scientific survey to assess poverty in Sindh

Sindh’s chief minister has decided that a scientific survey would be conducted to assess and measure the ratio of poverty prevailing among the people of the province so that the issue could be addressed accordingly.

Addressing a meeting on Monday at the CM House to discuss Sindh’s development programmes, Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government is working for poverty reduction by launching different projects, but there should be a scientific method to measure the level of poverty.

“It depends not only on income, but also on access to [basic] services,” said Shah, adding that conducting a scientific study would help address the real issues to improve the overall life of the people.

He directed the Planning & Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem to draw up a detailed chart or yardstick to measure poverty in the province. Assuring the CM of compliance, Waseem said the Bureau of Statistics is competent enough to conduct the survey.

Shah said he plans to beautify every district and taluka headquarters in the first phase and the villages in the second. As far as education is concerned, a separate programme for the provision of missing facilities is under way, he added.

He also directed Waseem to start working on the Annual Development Programme for 2019-20. “I want to start new development schemes in districts which can preferably be completed within a year.”

Meanwhile, a 17-member delegation of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) called on the chief executive. During the meeting, the CM acknowledged the sacrifices of the lawyers’ fraternity for the restoration of democracy.

He assured the delegation that he would visit the KBA very soon and listen to their problems for resolving them then and there. The delegation was led by KBA President Syed Hyder Imam Rizvi and also included Mohammad Hanif Qureshi, Ashfaq Gilal, Amir Nawaz Waraich, Abdullah Kumbhar and Afzal Hyder.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’