CM wants scientific survey to assess poverty in Sindh

Sindh’s chief minister has decided that a scientific survey would be conducted to assess and measure the ratio of poverty prevailing among the people of the province so that the issue could be addressed accordingly.

Addressing a meeting on Monday at the CM House to discuss Sindh’s development programmes, Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government is working for poverty reduction by launching different projects, but there should be a scientific method to measure the level of poverty.

“It depends not only on income, but also on access to [basic] services,” said Shah, adding that conducting a scientific study would help address the real issues to improve the overall life of the people.

He directed the Planning & Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem to draw up a detailed chart or yardstick to measure poverty in the province. Assuring the CM of compliance, Waseem said the Bureau of Statistics is competent enough to conduct the survey.

Shah said he plans to beautify every district and taluka headquarters in the first phase and the villages in the second. As far as education is concerned, a separate programme for the provision of missing facilities is under way, he added.

He also directed Waseem to start working on the Annual Development Programme for 2019-20. “I want to start new development schemes in districts which can preferably be completed within a year.”

Meanwhile, a 17-member delegation of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) called on the chief executive. During the meeting, the CM acknowledged the sacrifices of the lawyers’ fraternity for the restoration of democracy.

He assured the delegation that he would visit the KBA very soon and listen to their problems for resolving them then and there. The delegation was led by KBA President Syed Hyder Imam Rizvi and also included Mohammad Hanif Qureshi, Ashfaq Gilal, Amir Nawaz Waraich, Abdullah Kumbhar and Afzal Hyder.