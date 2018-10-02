Tue October 02, 2018
October 2, 2018

FWBL offers solar panels for women

KARACHI: Tahira Raza, President and CEO of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) has said that the installation of solar panels is a cheap and self-sufficient clean renewable process, which produces no harmful emanation to hurt the environment.

Addressing a session, organised to create awareness about the solar energy concepts benefits and products, she said the importance of solar energy is sure to play a big role in helping people socially and economically and creating jobs and research. Pakistan’s economy is currently facing the dual challenge of energy shortage and climate change, she said, adding that inadequate supply of energy has severely impacted the growth of industries / businesses and the welfare of the public, in general. First Women Bank is also offering solar products to meet the demand of commercial and personal users, including men, women and transgenders, but the facility is available to women and transgender customers at more subsidised rates, she added.

