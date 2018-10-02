PCMA elects office-bearers

LAHORE: Taimur Dawood, Faisal Akhtar and Moazzam Rasheed have been elected unopposed as the chairman, senior vice chairman and vice chairman of the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) for the year 2018/19, a statement said on Monday. It was announced at the third annual general meeting, it added. The new Executive Committee members included Moazzam Rasheed, Pervaiz Khan, Zafar Qidwai, Faisal Akhtar, Muhammad Anees Arain, Harris Aizad Sheikh, Jawad Amin and Khalid Qazi. Zubair F Tufail, outgoing chairman of PCMA felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers and the executive committee members.