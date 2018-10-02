Tue October 02, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

SECP launches World Investor Week

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), has launched its second annual World Investor Week, which will continue up to October 7, a statement said on Monday.

Being an IOSCO member, the SECP participated in the World Investor Week 2017 by carrying out activities with professional bodies, entrepreneurs, corporate bodies and students, it added.

Once again, the SECP is geared to conduct investor awareness sessions for audiences ranging from the youth to professionals from various walks of life in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit, Skardu and Khuzdar.

A key objective of the week is to highlight the importance of investor education and protection, and to foster learning opportunities for investors, given today´s rapidly changing environment of online and technological innovations.

The SECP will leverage the events to organise further investor education activities throughout the year. In last year’s World Investor Week, the SECP engaged in a range of activities, offering investor-focused information to highlight the importance of investor education by organising workshops, conferences, and conducting local / national campaigns, the statement said.

