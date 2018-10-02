Collective efforts must to get rid of tough economic times

LAHORE: To wriggle out of present murky times and to achieve success, the businesses, government and academia need to be on the same page.

Businessmen are only interested in making profit no matter how it comes. They do not mind subsidies; they are ready to give bribes to get undue concessions. They are willing to pollute environment if it saves them some pennies.

Inhuman behaviour with workers is justified to achieve efficiencies. They do not mind concealing income or under reporting production to save some taxes. To sum it up, one can easily say that most of them are operating in selfish mode. The government is operating as a rudderless boat not sure of its destination. The elected representatives desire postings and transfers that suit them. The public servants act like slave masters. Public service delivery has a cost, and those who cannot afford that cost are denied the services. There are more rent seekers among bureaucrats then in any other segment of the society. The state has closed its eyes on their wrongdoings. It is worth noting that no public servant has ever been punished for wrongdoing. On the other hand, businessmen and politicians do sometimes get whipped.

The academia remains aloof from national affairs. This most educated segment of the society has failed to instil a sense of responsibility on its pupils.

Imparting knowledge of prescribed courses is not enough. It is the responsibility of the academia to develop character and instil national spirit among the students. The academia also needs to guide the state and the businesses on the pros and cons of the way they operate. They should be the flag bearers of research and development. The academia in developed economies guide the businesses in making their processes faster, efficient and environment friendly. They help the government in broadening tax bases and reducing red tape by formulating transparent rules and regulations. The businesses need clarity; government needs understanding, academia need to get involved to develop a long-term prospective.

Today, we are facing trade deficit, fiscal deficit, government debt, inflation, reduction in public sector development programs. Our tax to GDP ratio is too low, energy availability is suspect due to malpractices, bank mark-ups are going high, and unemployment it looks would rise.

Businessmen are not sure whether the interest rates would remain stable, go up or down. They are confused whether to invest in industry, or trade in commodities or divert their resources towards the service sector. Only the government planners have the answer to these probing questions and they should take the businesses in confidence. For seven decades the agriculture sector has remained the mainstay of our economy. We surrendered this advantage by failing to invest in water and energy. Under the current scenario, we cannot expect sustained growth in agriculture.

From being commodity or low value-added exporters, when would we be able to graduate to being high-tech high-value exporters?

Government must realise that no business prospers in uncertainty. Businessmen are not sure as to when the government would be able to balance its budget or will the governance issues ever get resolved. The uncertainty is so high that no one can predict what will happen in the next three months. Non taxpaying parliament always decides how to use taxpayers’ money without even consulting them. Since the parliamentarians do not pay taxes, they do not mind imposing any regressive tax that may burden the downtrodden or annihilate the manufacturing sector. The bureaucracy has been empowered to dole out exemptions to the influential through SROs against the principles of free market economy. Pakistan is adding around three million people to the new workforce every year. Has any planning been done to engage them in production? There is dire need for a broad-based dialogue between the businesses, government, academia and civil society so that a viable roadmap is in place. We cannot afford to go down in the history as a generation that ruined one of the most resilient economies of the region. Our planners, academia and businesses know the potential of Pakistan’s economy but mess with this potential due to self interest.

We owe it to our next generation to think above self interest and empower the rich nation with poor people through transparent, unified efforts in all fields of life.