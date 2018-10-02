Dollar gains

LONDON: The dollar consolidated recent gains and held below a near one-month high on Monday as higher U.S. Treasury yields boosted appeal for the greenback while the euro struggled to stay above 1.16 levels on the Italian budget concerns.

"Relative interest rate differential story is back and that is helping the dollar with U.S. ten-year yields comfortably above the 3 percent levels and the Fed likely to raise interest rates again in December," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.