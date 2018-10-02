Stocks fall on foreign selling; rate hike weigh

KARACHI: Stocks fell on Monday after the central bank raised rate for a fourth time since January and signaled more tightening was on the way, playing high twin deficits and rising inflation, dealers said.

They added that auto, cement, steel and oil companies taken major beat after the interest rate decision, with foreign selling witnessed in patches. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.17 percent or 69.15 points to close at 40,929.44 points, while its KSE-30 shares index fell 0.16 percent or 31.75 points to end at 19,886.04 points.

As many as 366 scrips were astir during the trade, of which 117 moved up, 222 retreated, and 27 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 106.259 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 145.910 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporations said the stocks closed lower amid pressure in scrips across the board on an increased of 100bps in policy rates. “External financing risks, uncertainty over government decisions on new IMF program and impact of NEPRA approvals over electricity price hike played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added

Analyst Murtaza Jaffar of Elixir Securities said equities traded lower for most part of the day with benchmark index settled below 41,000 levels. Retail stocks continued to dominate volume charts.

“We expect market to remain range bound until clarity over sources of external funding emerges as high level delegation arrives from Saudia Arabia to discuss matters of mutual interest and potential offer of supplying oil on deferred payments,” Jaffar added.

The market behaved against the expectations of several analysts as they showed concern on weekend that following the State Bank of Pakistan announcement increasing the interest rate to 8.50 percent, the capital market would have shed 500 points.

The market fell 300 points during intraday trade and touched the session low of 40,709 points. Auto sector, which already confused about the government’s decision to allow non-filer to buy cars, still waiting clarity, get severe blow as high interest rate might discourage new borrowers. Similarly home loans would get costlier while oil sector received dent as the government has still not disburse any amount to reduce the volume of circular debt. The debt has risen to around Rs1,200 billion, increasing the financing cost of whole of the oil sector.

Foreign selling in oil and exploration was evident and faced erosion despite the fact that crude oil price trending higher, dealers said. The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs349.00 to close at Rs7,569.00/share, and Island Textile, up Rs79.55 to finish at Rs1,705.99/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs365.00 to close at Rs6,935.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs99.89 to close at Rs2,300.11/share. Unity Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 14.904 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.56 to close at Rs31.99/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Bank of Punjab, recording a turnover of 21.173 million shares, the scrip lost Rs0.04 to end at Rs11.79/share.