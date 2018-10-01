Efforts being made to make Railways self-sufficient: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed has said that all-out efforts would be made to make the Pakistan Railways (PR) self-sufficient and its performance would be the best among all the government departments by December end.

Talking to media persons, he said the work had already been started to minimise the railway deficit.

He said all the PR divisional superintendents had been directed to make all-out efforts to enhance revenue of the PR and five to ten stalls should also be set up at all railway stations of the country.

"I am working on a mission, according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide opportunities to the poor and the needy," he added.

He further informed that a 25-kanal plot had been selected which was being included in the Railway Board meeting agenda to establish a women college.

“We want to establish a hospital and women degree college in poor class locality,” he said.

He said no operation would be launched against those living in slums, but the land mafia would not be spared.

The minister also asked that people who had illegally occupied land belonging to the Pakistan Railways should vacate it.

To a question, he said the construction work on mother and child hospital had been started. A 50 kanal occupied plot, adjacent to the hospital, has been restored and given to the hospital on the directive of the chief justice of Pakistan.