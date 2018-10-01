Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Revisit policy of awarding charter to private varsities, SC asks govt

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday ordered the Punjab government to revisit the policy of awarding charter to private universities, requiring chief minister and governor to form a special committee to accomplish the task.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to mushroom growth of private universities. Justice Ijazul Ahsan was the other member on the bench.

The CJ remarked that “we would have to find out what went wrong and what wrong is still going on in order to save the future of our generations”. He asserted that the new government “will have to keep a check that education is not used as a tool to mint money”. The CJ also constituted a separate committee comprising legal expert Zafar Iqbal and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Waqar Abbasi to hold an inquiry into the facilities being provided at private universities, including the University of Lahore. The committee would ascertain whether or not adequate facilities were being provided at private universities across the province. The CJ instructed the committee to ascertain availability of faculty among other facilities at private medical colleges and submit a report within a week. Former Punjab university vice chancellor Mujahid Kamran, now rector of the University of Lahore, also appeared before the court and stated that the UoL had been providing the best facilities to students.

The CJ made him realise that what service was being done to the nation by using education for fleecing money. He remarked that the head of every educational institution makes such claims, but an investigation finds the whole system in ruins.

Addressing Mr Kamran, Justice Nisar said it was time to pay back the nation. “You should have indulged in writing books and delivering lectures at this age, instead of doing a job in a private university,” remarked the CJ. What difference is left between the UoL and Axact, the CJ remarked, adding that mafias had ruined education system for the sake of money. He adjourned the hearing for a week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’