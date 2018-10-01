Two held in Swat for tampering with revenue record

MINGORA: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested two employees for tampering with the revenue record in Swat district.

The accused Tehsildar Muhammad Younas and Patwari Syed Hakeem Jan, Charbagh in Swat, were allegedly involved in corruption and misuse of authority in acquisition of land for University of Swat, which caused millions of rupees loss to the exchequer.

An official communiqué said the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated inquiry against the accused persons upon receipt of public complaints.

It transpired during the investigation that the accused persons in connivance with each other tampered with the revenue record and illegally approved mutation for the university in Charbagh.

They also prepared fake ausat yaksala for year 2009-10 on tampered mutation, required for the acquisition of land for University of Swat.

The accused persons will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining their physical custody, said the statement.