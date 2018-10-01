Boy killed in celebratory gunfire in Pabbi

NOWSHERA: A 13-year-old boy was killed during celebratory gunfire in a wedding in Khadrezai area in Pabbi on Sunday.

The victim’s uncle Saeedullah told police that his nephew Iftikhar alias Murtaza of Bajaura area was attending a wedding along with his friend in Khadrezai.

Saeedullah informed police that Iftikhar was hit by a bullet when some people started celebratory firing in the afternoon, resulting in his death on the spot. The police arrested Arshad, a brother of the bridegroom, and they are also looking for another person after registering the case.