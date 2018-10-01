Bullet-riddled body found in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The bullet-riddled body of a local resident was found here on Sunday, officials said.

Ghuncha Gul, Naib Tehsildar bazaar Zakhakhel, said that unknown people had killed a local resident identified as Tariq Shah Afridi somewhere else and dumped the body in Shpela locality in Sultankhel village in Landikotal.

He said the deceased had received several gun shots and the gunmen had left the body in a car. The official said they conducted search operation in the locality and arrested six persons. Quoting the family members of the deceased, Line Officer (LO) Tika Khan Afridi said that the deceased and his family had no enmity with anyone.