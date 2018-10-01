Imran should contest polls instead of taking revenge: Saad

By Monitoring report

LAHORE: Former minister for Railways and the PML-N candidate for NA-131 by-polls Kh Saad Rafiq said PTI chief Imran Khan should contest elections instead of taking revenge.

He added for winning by-election, the ruling party is hatching conspiracies against the PML-N candidates and tightening noose against them. He said he had chosen to stay silent so far because if he started revealing things, it would destroy everything.

He said in the general elections people voted for him while someone else turned out to be the winner and added that he had worked day and night for railways and the progress made by it cannot be refuted by anyone.

Addressing various corner meetings during his campaign Sunday, Saad said if the PTI were so sure of their victory, why they stopped the recounting process. The PML-N had rebuilt Lahore from shabby alleys, garbage piles and broken road infrastructure to the cleanest metropolis of the country with the best civic and municipal facilities possible with the available resources. He said his rival candidate Humayun Akhtar needs to think before abusing any politician because he had so many skeletons in his cupboard. It is Humayun’s fifth political party and the people understand the nature of politics of such individuals.

He urged the voters not to vote for anyone who does not have an ounce of political struggle to his credit. He stressed the government should quit its attempts for rolling back the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

According to Geo News while talking to party leaders in Lahore, he said the government’s failure was evident from its foreign policy. “The government is trying to sabotage the CPEC project but it should quit its attempts to do so,” the PML-N leader added.