Govt decides not to raise POL prices

ISLAMABAD: The government will keep the prices of petroleum products at the existing rates for the month of October.
The decision was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan so as not to burden the consumers with the sudden hike in prices.
Earlier Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ogra had recommended to enhance the prices in view of rising oil prices at the global level.
