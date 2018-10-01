Occupation of plots case: Since when PTI has started behaving like thugs, asks CJ

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara after they were found guilty of influencing the police, sheltering criminals and misleading the court by making false statements.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a case at the Lahore registry regarding illegal occupation of nine plots in Johar Town area of Lahore.

According to the overseas petitioner, Mahmood Ashraf, a land grabber Mansha Bomb had allegedly grabbed his property while police were reluctant to take action against the grabbers.

As the hearing went underway, the top judge asked, “Who is Mansha Bomb?”

Superintendent Police (SP) Muhammad Maaz apprised the bench that the man was the ringleader of huge land grabbing group, operating in Johar Town.

The police superintendent said that Mansha Bomb, along with his sons, is accused of illegally grabbing land in Johar Town. “Seventy cases have been registered against Mansha,” the SP said.

“When we took action on the court’s orders, we start receiving calls to stop our operation,” the police official said.

In response, the chief justice inquired who had called the police officer to ask for favours.

The SP told the judge that PTI MNA Karamat Khokhar had asked the police to not arrest Mansha Bomb.

“Did the nation vote the PTI to power so that it becomes (a gang of) thugs? Will they make new (naya) Pakistan by helping criminals?” the chief justice remarked.

The CJP summoned the MNA immediately.

“For how long the PTI has started behaving like thugs,” asked the CJ. “Did people vote you for such act? Are you going to make a new Pakistan while helping thugs?” the CJ added.

“Karamat Khokhar, you will not go back as an MNA if found guilty in inquiry,” the CJ warned the PTI leader. “I will not let any thug live in the country.”

Khokhar denied knowing Mansha Bomb. He said he had not called the SP, but the deputy inspector general (DIG). At this point, the CJ summoned the DIG Operations and adjourned the hearing briefly.

During the hearing, PTI’s Nadeem Abbas broke into tears, alleging that a police officer had implicated him in baseless cases.

He said he would resign if found guilty. To this, the CJ said he should go ahead and resign first. “But you don’t have the courage to do so? You people become thugs outside the court, but start shedding tears here,” Justice Nisar remarked, adding that he will not allow any thug to reside in Pakistan.

Subsequently, DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar appeared before the court and stated that Khokhar had called him for the release of Mansha’s son. The CJ got furious at Khokhar for lying in the court. “You are trying to make mockery of the law. You don’t know the law is very powerful,” the CJ angrily said.

The court issued notice to Khokhar for lying in the court and summoned both lawmakers to the SC in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Asks the MNA why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for telling lies in the court? “You said in court you don’t know who Mansha Bomb is. Then why did you phone the DIG for the release of Bomb’s son?” the top judge asked the PTI leader.

Khokhar sought apology from the court but the CJ turned down his request.

“I beg the court’s pardon,” Khokhar said, to which the CJ responded: “Someone who tells lies cannot be sadiq (righteous) and amen (sagacious) under Article 62 & 63 of the Constitution. Your behaviour has exposed your character. If you lie to the people, how will you be answerable to them?” Justice Nisar asked and read out the relevant provision relating to disqualification of parliamentarians.

The CJ exhorted the DIG that he should not accept pressure or influence from anyone including chief minister or prime minister. “You should know the power of your uniform.”

The DIG nodded that he was determined not to accept pressure from any side and pledged that he would perform his duty diligently and honestly.

Addressing Khokhar, the CJ said no lawmaker should dare to intimidate or pressurise police officers to cover up their illegal activities.

“I don’t know whether you are eligible for making new Pakistan, but bear one thing in your mind, law would definitely take its course in this country from now onwards.

“You should fear God. The people voted you to power,” the CJ told Khokhar.

Meanwhile, Abbas went to rostrum and also begged the CJ’s forgiveness.

Justice Nisar asked him to also travel to Islamabad on Monday. “We will see if you should be forgiven or not,” he said.

“Bring your resignation letter with you, or else I will write it for you,” he added.

The case will be heard at SC principal seat (Islamabad) on Monday (today).

The CJ also chided provincial minister Murad Raas after he was found calling a police officer by pointing a finger at him. The CJ called him to rostrum and he told the court that he had come to attend Khokhar’s case proceedings. “Are you the general secretary of the party?”

Mr Raas said he was not. To it, the CJ asked him to leave the courtroom as he was not required in the case.