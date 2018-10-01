Africa to back Infantino re-election

SHARM-EL-SHEIKH: African football will support FIFA president Gianni Infantino in his re-election bid next year, the Confederation of African Football president Ahmad said on Sunday.

CAF officially endorsed the candidacy of Infantino at its Congress in Egypt on Sunday with messages of support from the organisation itself and also on behalf of member associations read out by Morocco.

“We are not only backing you but we will be travelling with you to publicise your ideals and the great work you have done since you took over,” said Morocco football federation president Fouzi Lekjaa. But an official endorsement has previously proven no guarantee of votes with many African associations breaking ranks in past elections.