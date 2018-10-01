NATIONAL ONE-DAY CRICKET: Zeeshan, Awais shine for Pindi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Zeeshan Malik (145) and Awais Iqbal (5-26) helped Rawalpindi inflict crushing 100 runs defeat on Wapda in the National One-Day Cricket Tournament match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.
Zeeshan, a former Pakistan under-19 captain, smashed 15 fours and five sixes in his run a ball knock to see Rawalpindi hitting up 262-9 in 50 overs.
He then left it for off-break Awais and left-arm slow Aamir Sohail (4-35) to bowl out strong Wapda for just 162. Salman Butt (59) was the only notable run-getter for Wapda in their big loss.
Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium: Rawalpindi 262-9 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Malik 145, Mukhtar Ahmad 37, Umair Masood 36; Ehsan Adil 3-50, Mansoor Amjad 2-37). Wapda 162 all out in 35.2 overs (Salman Butt 59, Mohammad Ikhlaq 37; Awais Iqbal 5-26, Aamir Sohail 4-35).
At Multan Stadium: ZTBL 253-7 in 50 overs (Shakeel Ansar 100, Mohsin Nadeem 51; Hasnain Bukhari 3-42, Ghulam Rehman 2-42). Multan Region 256-3 in 45.3 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 85, Khalil Ullah 60 not out, Imran Rafiq 52 not out; Imran Khan 1-23, Haider Ali 1-53). Result: Multan Region won by 7 wickets.
At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Lahore Region Blues 200 all out in 46.3 overs (Saad Nasim 57, Tayyab Tahir 56; Adil Amin 2-14, Kashif Bhatti 2-34, Zia-ul-Haq 2-38, Fawad Alam 2-43). SSGCL 204-2 in 38.4 overs (Awais Zia 55, Ammad Alam 48, Fawad Alam 44 not out; Saad Nasim 1-38, Asfand Mehran 1-50). Result: SSGCL won by 8 wickets.
At UBL Sports Complex: Karachi Region White 267-8 in 50 overs (Kashif Iqbal 68, Babar Agha 53; Raza Hasan 2-44, Amir Jamal 2-67). PTV 268-4 in 47 overs (Ali Imran 101, Ali Khan 62 not out, Umair Khan 39 not out; Waleed Ahmed 2-41). Result: PTV won by 6 wickets.
At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Lahore Region Whites 165 all out in 47 overs (Imran Dogar 45, Zaid Alam 25; Sohaib Ullah 3-23, Nauman Ali 2-31, Sameen Gul 2-45). KRL 166-5 in 41.1 overs (Jaahid Ali 50, Shoaib Ahmed 45; Haris Bashir 3-36). Result: KRL won by 5 wickets.
At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad: Peshawar Region 263-7 in 50 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 122, Gohar Ali 61; Muhammad Irfan 3-52, Bilawal Bhatti 2-37, Maskeen Ullah 2-54). SNGPL 211 all out in 46.2 overs (Muhammad Hafeez 38, Ali Waqas 34; Muhammad Ilyas 3-42, Jibran Khan 2-33, Israrullah 2-36, Imran Khan Jr. 2-42). Result: Peshawar Region won by 52 runs.
At Diamond Ground, Islamabad: NBP 346-2 in 50 overs (Umer Saddique 157, Rameez Raja 99; Muhammad Arsal 1-44, Hazrat Shah 1-66). Islamabad Region 120 all out in 30.4 overs (Fahad Iqbal 38; Kamran Ghulam 7-23). Result: NBP won by 226 runs.
At Abbottabad Stadium: HBL 333 all out in 50 overs (Umer Akmal 92, Ramiz Aziz 55; 5Khushdil Shah 2-40, Asif Afridi 2-67). FATA Region 307 all out in 47 overs (Asad Afridi 59, Khushdil Shah 58; Abbas Afridi 5-51). Result: HBL won by 26 runs.
