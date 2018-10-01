Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Sports

AFP
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

BD must overcome ‘mental block’ in finals: captain

DHAKA: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a “mental block” in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year.

The national side were praised for their spirited showing in the Asia Cup final on Friday against India, who clinched victory by three runs in a last-ball thriller.

Replying to Bangladesh’s modest 222, India gained victory only through a leg-bye off the final ball to secure their seventh Asia Cup title.

The agonising loss was Bangladesh’s third this year in a championship final.

The Tigers lost to Sri Lanka in a tri-nation One-Day International final in January before falling short against India in a Twenty20 tournament decider in March.

“For some reason, it is not happening. If we can do it once, maybe it will be easier,” Mortaza told reporters late Saturday upon returning from the Asia Cup venue in Dubai.

“Of course there is some mental block. Winning a tournament is important to overcome this hurdle.”

Their next opportunity will come in October and November, when Bangladesh host Zimbabwe for three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches.

Mortaza said he was “disappointed” that Bangladesh had slipped again. But he urged his men to take the fighting spirit they showed in the Asia Cup final into their next fixtures.

“There is no scope to say that we are happy after losing... we lacked many things, still we wanted to win it,” he said.

“But with the mentality the boys played, of course, it was outstanding. I will be disappointed if we don’t see the same mentality or efforts in future.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’