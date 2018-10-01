Del Potro savours ‘amazing year’ after injury

BEIJING: Juan Martin del Potro said Sunday he will go into this week´s China Open enjoying the “best moments” of a career that came perilously close to being destroyed by injury.

The strapping but softly spoken 30-year-old is the favourite in Beijing with reigning champion and world number one Rafael Nadal out injured and Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer also absent.

Del Potro, who faces Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas in his Beijing opener, will head to the Shanghai Masters immediately after the China Open and is also chasing a spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

The Argentine, whose outsized 6ft 6in (1.98m) frame belies his gentle nature, is savouring being largely pain-free after multiple wrist surgeries.

He was unable to defend his US Open title in 2010 and reached a low point in 2015, playing just four ATP matches.

He has previously admitted that he was close to quitting tennis.

The fourth member of tennis’s “Big Four”, Andy Murray, has endured injury problems of his own and pulled out of the China Open with an ankle complaint.

Meanwhile, world No 1 Simona Halep said that she was “worried now” after a persistent back problem forced her out of the China Open after just 31 miserable minutes on Sunday.

Holder Caroline Garcia survived a major scare before defeating wildcard Wang Yafan 7-6 (12/10), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 to open the defence of her crown.