China’s Founding Day today

ISLAMABAD: As China celebrates its 69th Founding Day on October 1, the whole Pakistani nation is jubilant over the China's economic rise and leading role for peace and development world over.

President Xi Jinping has emerged as most popular international leader in Pakistani circles due to his vision of shared destiny and the Belt and Road's initiative (BRI).

He received tributes by the cross-sections of the peoples who attended the Day's reception, hosted here by the Chinese Embassy.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the PPP's leader former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani spoke high of the China's recent economic achievements under the leadership of President Xi.

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing told the participants that China has made remarkable socio-economic advancement in recent years, becoming the second largest economy and contributing to over 30 percent of global annual growth.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who was the chief guest on the occasion praised President Xi Jinping’s vision of shared destiny.