MBS to discuss Neutral Zone oil output in Kuwait

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is expected to discuss the resumption of oil output from the Neutral Zone, which the kingdom's shares with Kuwait, during a trip to the Gulf Arab state on Sunday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Prince Mohammad will be accompanied by Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih during his trip to Kuwait, two separate sources said.

The Saudi crown prince will hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti News Agency has reported.

The closure of the Neutral Zone´s jointly operated oilfields, mainly Khafji and Wafra, has become a political sticking point between the two Gulf OPEC allies and senior officials have been trying to resolve the issue for months.