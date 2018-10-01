Another Congo fever patient dies in Karachi

KARACHI: A man died of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo virus, at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Sunday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 11 in Karachi in the ongoing year. “Pir Bux, a resident of Sanghar district who had been shifted from Aga Khan University Hospital to JPMC, has died due to complications of CCHF this evening. He had tested positive for the viral disease and his condition was very serious due to low platelets count”, Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemin Jamali told The News. CCHF is a lethal viral infection that is transmitted to humans from animals, especially cattle and livestock. Patients are kept in isolation wards to prevent other patients, doctors and paramedics from contracting the viral infection.

A couple of weeks back, Haider Ali Jaffri, a young resident of Mehmoodabad, also died due to complications of CCHF. There is currently no vaccine for the virus and patients are given symptomatic treatment along with anti-viral drugs to save their lives.

Dr. Jamali said the deceased was a goat trader by profession, who probably contracted the viral disease from his cattle. She added that people who deal with cattle, such as butchers and shepherds, are prone to the tick-borne disease.

“There is another patient who has also been tested positive for CCHF and currently he is battling for life in the isolation ward at our Medical ICU as his condition is also serious,” the JPMC executive director said. The patient has been identified as Ahmed Shah, 45, a resident of Thatta and clerk by profession. His condition is critical as his platelets count is very low.

According to health officials, 11 people have so far died of CCHF in Karachi this year, of whom six were admitted to JPMC. Meanwhile, over 60 patients have been tested positive for the viral disease in the city in the ongoing year.

However, many of the Congo virus cases reported in Karachi did not belong to the city as patients were shifted to Karachi from Balochistan and various districts of Sindh.

Sindh health department officials said they asked the livestock department to spray animals coming from Balochistan with insecticides, as most of the CCHF-infected animals are coming from different areas of Balochistan. They also asked all the health facilities in Karachi to update their surveillance cells to report Congo fever cases on a daily basis.

Provincial health minister Dr. Azra Pechuho also asked all the major public and private tertiary-care hospitals to provide data of 18 notifiable diseases to the health department on a daily basis. However, only two private hospitals, Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital, provided the required data, said health department officials.