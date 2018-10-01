Blast damages 2 school rooms in Arandu near Afghan border

CHITRAL: Two rooms of a government primary school were damaged in an explosion in the remote Arandu tehsil bordering Kunar province of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Sources said that Afghanistan-based terrorists had planted the explosives inside the Government Primary School at Arandu Gol in Chitral district and triggered the explosion early in the day. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Drosh, Iqbal Karim said another blast occurred on the road near the school when a police party was returning after inspecting the site of the first blast.

He added that no casualty occurred in the second blast as the police party had changed their route on return from Arandu Gol. “The school is located just half a kilometre from the Afghan border.

The Afghanistan-based militants may have entered the area and planted the explosives during the night,” the police official said.