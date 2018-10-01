CM vows to launch ‘Amal reforms’ to improve police

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has vowed to introduce police reforms in the name of 10-year-old Amal Umer, who was killed during a shootout between cops and suspected robbers in Karachi’s Defence neighbourhood on August 13. “These reforms will be called ‘Amal reforms’.”

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement in the Sindh Assembly on Sunday during his speech to conclude the week-long general discussion on the provincial budget presented for the remaining nine months of the current financial year. After his speech, the legislature passed the budget with majority votes.

Shah admitted during his speech that street crime has increased in the metropolis, assuring the lawmakers that his administration has given clear instructions to the provincial police chief to wage a war against street crime and produce results.

‘Phenomenal shortfall’

The CM said his government is facing a phenomenal fiscal shortfall of Rs59 billion in the funds the province was expecting to receive from the federal administration during the first quarter of 2018-19, forcing Sindh to curtail the Annual Development Programme by Rs24 billion. The total outlay of Sindh’s budget for this financial year is Rs1.144 trillion, out of which the provincial government was authorised to spend Rs292.613 billion in the first quarter. Passing the budget for the remaining nine months, the House through majority votes passed 153 demands for grants presented by the treasury and rejected 113 cut motions presented by the opposition.

Shah said the last financial year ended with the Sindh government receiving Rs50 billion less under its due share of fiscal resources from the Centre, adding that it has become quite difficult to meet recurring expenditures of his administration and make funds available for new development works. He said his government has allocated up to 90 per cent of development funds for ongoing projects, adding that they would complete 956 schemes this financial year. He also said Rs202 billion has been reserved for ongoing projects.

The chief executive said the Centre needs to improve the working of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), accusing the taxman of stealing money from the financial resources of the provinces to meet its own targets. He said that in 2016 the FBR took out Rs6.7 billion from the account of the Sindh government claiming that 1.4 million motor vehicles had been registered by the excise department.

The matter was taken up with the State Bank of Pakistan, which stopped the FBR’s at-source deduction, but they seem unwilling to reconcile the account, he added. Shah said that last May the taxman, in order to meet its revenue targets, made direct deduction from the local government account in the National Bank. “I got the FIR registered against the bank concerned for unauthorised deduction. He said a new National Finance Commission Award should be finalised to lessen the financial deficit of the provinces they face on account of short release of funds from the Centre under the federal divisible pool.

He pointed out that his government has long been demanding that the authority to collect general sales tax on goods should also be devolved to the provinces so they could generate sufficient funds from their own resources.

The CM claimed that the issue of missing children has been blown up out of proportion. He said that only eight children were kidnapped in the city and all of them have been rescued.

“We have 146 missing children cases this year. In Punjab 564 children had gone missing by August. We are giving special attention to child protection and urge the people not to pay heed to propaganda.”

Shah said the Prime Minister House has sold eight buffaloes for Rs2.3 million. “A buffalo gives seven to 14kg of milk twice a day, [meaning] every buffalo gives 20kg milk a day. The milk price is Rs94 a kilogram.”

In one year, he added, the amount comes to Rs2.2 million if 50 per cent expenses of their fodder are deducted. “In other words, a buffalo can generate Rs2.2 million a year and you have sold eight buffaloes for Rs2.3 million. It has become a major NAB case.” The chief executive said the K-IV bulk water supply scheme was conceived in 2006-7. “We held a number of meetings on the project. The project was ill-conceived and the land acquisition component was not included.” He said that when the project was started, Rs5 billion for land acquisition was sought, which the federal government refused to share. The Centre has only vowed to pay 50 per cent of the Rs25 billion project cost, he added.

Shah said the Frontier Works Organisation was contracted for the K-IV project and it claimed that there would be no price escalation or time extension. “Now price escalation of Rs3.8 billion is being demanded. If all the additional expenditures, including cost escalation and land acquisition, are calculated, the Sindh government’s share in the project comes to Rs21.5 billion.”

He said Sindh cannot complete the project without the federal administration’s support, adding that he is willing to get the project audited by any firm the Centre deems fit. “We would punish the officers who made this ill-conceived plan, but we cannot penalise the people of Karachi.”

Shah said he had heard that the PM was providing Rs50 billion for the city. He requested that the premier give funds first for the K-IV project so it could be completed.