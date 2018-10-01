Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a minor issue on GT Road near Wapda Town on Friday. Reportedly, Fayyaz and Arlsan had a fight three days ago. On Sunday, Fayyaz was going home when accused Arsalan, along with his companion, opened fire at him which killed him on the spot. Sadr police have registered a case.
GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead over a minor issue on GT Road near Wapda Town on Friday. Reportedly, Fayyaz and Arlsan had a fight three days ago. On Sunday, Fayyaz was going home when accused Arsalan, along with his companion, opened fire at him which killed him on the spot. Sadr police have registered a case.
Comments