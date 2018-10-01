Jawad Nazir laid to rest; Qul today

LAHORE: Namaz-e-Janaza for senior journalist Jawad Nazir was held at Miani Sahib graveyard, here on Sunday. A large number of journalists from the print and electronic media and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers. Later on, he was laid to rest at the famous graveyard. Quran khwani for the departed soul would be held at 85-A, Ali Park, Revenue Housing Society, near LDA Sports Complex, Jauhar Town Lahore, at 4pm on Monday.