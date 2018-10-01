Six booked for stealing timber

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Dinga police on Sunday booked six people on the charge of stealing timber. The police registered a case against the accused persons for stealing timber and shifting it to Dinga Road. Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad said that strict action would be taken against those involved in stealing timber.
