Another minor girl hit by bullet passes away

KARACHI: A seven-year-old girl who was hit by a bullet on Friday breathed her last at a hospital on Sunday. Aqsa Saleemi suffered a gunshot wound while playing within the premises of her school at the police training centre in Saeedabad. She was admitted to a hospital, but she has succumbed to her injuries. The victim’s family held a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in the incident. The bullet had hit the girl close to her heart, causing damage to her lungs. Her body was shifted to a morgue in Saddar and later handed over to her family for the funeral. Police said a case has been registered against unidentified persons, adding that they are also perusing the minor’s post-mortem examination report. No arrest had been made until the filing of this report.