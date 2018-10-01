Mon October 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Country made laughing stock: Hamza

LAHORE: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have bashed the PTI and said that other countries are laughing at Pakistan because of PTI government’s ridiculous steps and incompetence.

Addressing a public meeting on Nisbat Road in connection with the upcoming NA-124 by-election, Hamza said the Nawaz government shut the enemy up by responding to five nuclear explosions with six, and the Indians dared not mock Pakistan’s government during the PML-N rule, but thanks to the cow-selling PTI government, the Indian media “is laughing at us”.

He said that in first 30 days, the government crushed people with inflation and increasing prices of all utilities including gas and electricity.

Hamza Shahbaz said the government was a product of rigging. They did not deserve to run the country that was why the country was in dangerously incompetent hands.

He said that Imran Khan should know that the Diamir Bhasha dam was a mega project and not a cricket ground which he would crowd for five years and then ask for another five years to build it.

