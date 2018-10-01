ECP to resume scrutiny of PTI’s foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: The three-member scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is most likely to hold its meeting on October 02 after a gap of about two months to take up details of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s foreign funding accounts.

A senior at the Election Commission told The News that the committee had scheduled its meeting earlier last week on Wednesday but could not do so, as none turned up from PTI. It was also learnt that Dr. Babar Awan had withdrawn to represent the party in this party funding case. He was not available for comment in this context.

After getting not an encouraging response from the party in connection with provision of foreign funding information, the Election Commission had written to the State Bank of Pakistan in July to collect and share the related details. Accordingly, the details have reached the Election Commission two months back. The Election Commission had constituted a three-member committee with senior account officers from the military as its members while its director General (Law) Muhammad Arshad heads it. The committee was tasked with the job of going through the bank accounts and related transactions and furnish a report thereon and submit it to the Election Commission.

Erstwhile close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Akbar S Babar had filed the case in the Election Commission in November 2014, alleging financial irregularities in the party’s funds, which poured in from abroad. No significant progress has been made hitherto in the matter, mainly due to PTI seeking delays in proceedings and challenging the jurisdiction of the electoral body in the courts of law several times. Arguably, the case is one of the oldest pending with the electoral body.

While PTI denies irregularity in funds, Babar challenges it not to run away and produce the record before the Election Commission, if all was fine and everything was transparently maintained. He claims to have undeniable evidence of financial corruption in handling the party’s foreign funds.