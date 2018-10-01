No improvement in small industry in 10 years: Ch Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi has said that during the last 10 years, there has been no improvement in small industry, due to increase in problems of pottery, sports, surgical and other small industrial units. Their exports were badly hit, production dropped and unemployment increased.

He said this while addressing the Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association oath-taking ceremony in Gujrat on Sunday. Former provincial minister Imran Masood accompanied him. The newly-elected office-bearers included Chairman Ghiasuddin Paul, Senior Vice-Chairman Waqas Anwar, Vice-Chairmen Raheel Zafar, Azhar Aslam, Bilal Ishaq Awan, Muhammad Farooq, Dawood Jahangir Rathore, Riaz Butt and Kaukab Shehzad while those present in the function were Shaikh Khawar Rafique, Haji Muhammad Ilyas, Mian Muhammad Ejaz of GFC Fan, Malik Muhammad Ishaq Awan, President Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry Amir Nauman, Chairman FDI Malik Izhar Ahmad Awan, Ch Ali Usman, Qayyum Nazar, Dr Amin Gul, Ansar Mahmud Ghumman, President Founders Group Gujrat Ashfaq Razi, Mian Salimullah of Pak Fan, Ch Rashed of Tarrunum Fan and others.

Elahi said be it the fan industry or any other, they played an important role in the national economy. These contributed to increased exports and also created employment opportunities. “During my chief ministership, we had established an industrial estate in Lahore and upgraded small industrial estates, promoted small industries, we were creating ten lakhs employment opportunities annually in which the private sector had a major share, massive development was taking place including construction of roads, NLC was made partner on shortage of contractors and it also rehabilitated schools.”

He said: “We paid attention to every sector as a result of which the country moved forward. During the last 10 years, there was a lot of uproar but nothing happened in the industrial sector. Our Vision 2020 included long-term, midterm and short-term projects. As regards the small industry, we were making the Sialkot-Gujrat-Lahore Motorway and establishing technical universities with the assistance of Germany and Sweden but these universities were shifted to India. During a meeting with former Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Attaur Rahman, this project figured and I asked him to establish a technical university in Gujrat also so that the local industry is further developed and there is value addition in it. He said: “We have started work on German University, about 18 thousand girls and boys are acquiring education in our established Gujrat University.” He said such works did consume time but we did these works with good intention which also benefit the future generations in the longer run. InshaAllah, the Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital would also start functioning soon. The problems of the fan industry would also be solved and a meeting would be arranged with the Federal Industries minister so that the problems of industries in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Wazirabad are solved.