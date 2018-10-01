Mon October 01, 2018
National

AM
Ashraf Malkham
October 1, 2018

Report on baboos’ transfer sought

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of transfer and posting of bureaucrats in violation of policy the Senate has directed the federal government to submit to it a report on Monday (today).

The direction was issued by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani when Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio raised the issue.

Instead of sending the matter to the house committee, the chairman directed that the report be submitted to the house immediately, The News learnt.

Senator Chandio told the House that junior officers were being posted against important slots while seniors were being ignored. He said some officers were transferred days after their posting against any slot whereas the federal government’s policy was not aimed at transferring or posting out any officer unless there was some solid ground.

He gave an example of principal secretary to the prime minister who was posted to the important position despite being very junior, as he stood at number 37 on the seniority list.

The senator pointed out that the government was neglecting its policy on transfer and posting of senior bureaucrats.

The government has stated that officers serving in one province for more than 10 years will be transferred to other provinces but still dozens of officers are serving continuously in all provinces for more than 10 years. It is worth mentioning that not only the government’s transfer and posting policy is being violated, but also the Supreme Court decision in Anita Turab case is being ignored. This judgment clearly stated that any officer should not be removed from his/her post before completion of tenure. If the government has a solid reason for any officer’s transfer before completion of tenure, then it should be recorded. It is worth mentioning that five federal secretaries have been transferred a few days after their posting without any reason.

These BS-22 officers include Jilal Sikander Sultan Raja who was posted a few days after his posting as Secretary Safron. Khalid Masood was posted as Secretary Industries and Production but transferred just 20 days after his posting.

Rabyia Javeria Aga was posted as Secretary Climate Change but was transferred in less than a week. So many others met the same treatment.

