Govt to consult businessmen for economic revival: Sarwar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry M Sarwar has said that the government will provide all possible facilities to the business community besides consulting it in formulating economic policies to reduce the gap between exports and imports.

Addressing the ‘Business Excellence Award’ ceremony organised by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday night, he said that country’s economy was facing tough time in year 2013 and he, despite severe opposition from India and Bangladesh, got the GSP Plus facility for Pakistan.

At that time, the exporters had promised that they would play an active role for tripling the Pakistan’s exports but practically no improvement has been witnessed in this regard. When asked about the poor performance, the exporters said that they were not provided with the facilities necessary for increasing the country's exports, he added.

The governor said he had never seen any country where gas and electricity were being provided to its provinces with 100 per cent difference in the tariff. The previous government was providing electricity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at Rs6 per unit whereas its rate in Punjab was Rs12 per unit. Similarly, huge difference was also witnessed in gas rates, however, the incumbent government has promised providing gas in Punjab in equality to Sindh and KP.