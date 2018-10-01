Mon October 01, 2018
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Operation against land mafia to begin without discrimination: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office, which approved grand operation against the land-grabbers mafia.

While addressing the meeting Sunday, the chief minister said this operation will be started without any discrimination. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in illegal land acquisitions and encroachments. He said this campaign initiated on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan should be made successful at all costs. He directed the departments concerned and organisations to complete arrangements for starting the campaign.

The chief minister made an appeal to people for identifying illegal land acquisitions in their surroundings so the government can take action in this connection.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called on the chief minister at the Chief Minister’s Office Sunday. Matters of mutual interest, progress on the 100-day agenda and media strategy were discussed during the meeting. It was decided that government’s performance especially steps taken on 100-day plan will be highlighted.

The chief minister said 30 days performance of government was far better than the past government and prime minister’s agenda will change the lives of 22 million people. The information said they were accountable to people and the best judge of their performance are Pakistanis while the progress of “advertising government” has been exposed.

On the other hand, the chief minister has condemned the incident of Indian firing on the AJK’s premier helicopter. He said India has once again proved its aggression by firing on a civilian helicopter. He said India has violated international law and it is evident now that India does not want peace in the region.

The chief minister also chaired meetings with MPAs from Bahawalpur Division and Dera Ghazi Khan Division. The meetings reviewed in detail the suggestions on the development of divisions. Senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan also addressed the meeting and said all institutions should keep coordination with each other for making the operation successful. First of all, action should be taken against big fish.

