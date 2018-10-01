PAF down Wapda in PPFL thriller

LAHORE: In Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match, PAF earned a hard fought 1-0 win against Wapda.Mansoor Khan scored the decider. Other match of the day between Afghan FC and K Electric ended 2-2 draw. At Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan,

PAF made a flying start and made some good moves but those were handled well by the WAPDA defenders.In the second half Mansoor Khan provided lead in the 53th minute. Second match was a thriller. Afghan FC and K Electric fought well in the first half but no team was able to score. Second half sensation began with Abdul Raheem goal in the 47th minute of the game. He doubled Afghan Fc lead with another goal after 8 minutes. K Electric went all out and kept attacking. M Rasool broke the defence line in the 84th minute. Dawood Khan scored the equalizer in the injury time to make it 2-2 draw.