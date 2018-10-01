Garcia all-time leading Ryder Cup points-scorer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Sergio Garcia became the leading points-scorer in Ryder Cup history as his 2 and 1 win over American Rickie Fowler helped Europe regain the trophy at Le Golf National on Sunday. The 38-year-old Spaniard, a controversial wildcard pick by captain Thomas Bjorn after a poor season, passed Nick Faldo´s previous mark of 25 points, reaching 25.5 since making his debut in 1999.
