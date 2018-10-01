Mon October 01, 2018
AB
Asher Butt
October 1, 2018

Several upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: There was a surprised packed day here at the Lahore Race Club where several upsets were recorded and were also easy and comfortable wins for the favourites on Sunday.

In the opening race, favourite Alex had a comfortable win, Killing Eye reached out for a second place and was followed by Dance of Life at the third position. Apart from Alex, the other two position were upsets.

In the second race, Khan Jee was the surprise winner, Khan Jan was also a surprise second and New Pari claimed the third position. Here all the three places went to out of favour horses when Music Boy was favourite for a win, Kahkashan for a place and a surprise performance was expected from Bright Life but all of these three failed.

In the third race, Baa Wafa jumped to a winners slot when expectation from it were for a place, which was surprisingly went to Desert Rain while Power of Dream was believed for a fluke and it settled for third position.

In the fourth race, the favpurite pony Buzkushi came nowhere near the top three rather Moon Soon that was expected for a surprise won the race. One Man Show took the second place out of the blue while Neeli De Malika slipped to third place.

Black Secret maintained its favourite’s tag by winning the fifth race quite comfortable and so did Candle that claimed the second place but the third place was an upset by Vegas.The fluke of Battle Front earned it the winning position in the final race of the day with an unexpected Town Girl becoming second.

