BCCI-PCB go head to head in legal battle

DUBAI: India and Pakistan were about to talk, then they weren't and so it is fitting that this week the cricket boards of both countries lock horns in Dubai to try and resolve a longstanding and thorny dispute.

The arbitrator, over three days, will be the ICC's Dispute Resolutions Committee. The dispute is over an agreement signed in April 2014 to play bilateral games - an agreement that has not been honoured and shows no signs of being so.

The PCB eventually filed a notice of dispute with the ICC last November claiming damages from the BCCI.Here is what you need to know about what is about to happen. In 2014 the PCB offered conditional support to the Big Three's revamp of the ICC. Under the agreement, which the PCB claims is binding, Pakistan were supposed to play six bilateral series as part of the reworked eight-year Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle between 2015 and 2023. Four of those series would be hosted by Pakistan, comprising 24 matches across three formats; and the six tours would include up to 14 Tests, 30 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

The two sides have not played a full bilateral tour since Pakistan's last visit to India in 2007. A year later, in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Mumbai, ties became strained. Pakistan did tour India for a limited-overs only series at the end of 2012, though both countries play regularly in ICC events and faced off twice in the recent Asia Cup.

BCCI says they have maintained at every meeting with PCB that it has no authority to allow India to play Pakistan in a bilateral series. That decision lies only with the Indian government. The PCB doesn't agree, insisting that the BCCI has lacked the will to convince the Indian government. PCB officials argue that if India is allowed to play Pakistan at neutral venues in global tournaments, then why not bilateral series?