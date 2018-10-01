Nyamilandu elected to FIFA Council

CAIRO: President of the Football Association of Malawi, Walter Nyamilandu, was elected to the FIFA Council at a special sitting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday. Nyamilandu defeated South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan by 35 votes to 18 after two rounds of voting. The pair had been in a three-way vote along with former Tanzania Football Federation president Leodgar Tenga, who dropped out in first round.

The FIFA Council is the main decision-making body of global soccer’s governing organisation, with members drawn from each of soccer’s regional confederations. The CAF position on the FIFA Council became open after the resignation of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi following graft allegations.