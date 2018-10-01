Cameroon insists it will be ready to host Cup of Nations

CAIRO:A top Cameroon football official told AFP Sunday his nation "will be ready" to host next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, even though the final decision has been delayed.

Cameroon’s hosting of African football’s showpiece event has been in jeopardy for months since the decision to increase the tournament from 16 to 24 teams. The Confederation of African Football had been expected to confirm Cameroon as host on Friday at their meeting in Sharm el Sheikh, but instead postponed a vote until the end of November,

It said there had been a "big delay in the building of infrastructure" in Cameroon. But Dieudonne Happi, the interim head of the west African country’s crisis-hit football federation, said: "In the current state of things, I can tell you bluntly and without any risk of being wrong that Cameroon will be ready.

"The delay will be made up," said Happi, the chairman of the Cameroonian federation’s normalisation committee, adding that the country will be ready "no later than December 31", the deadline set by CAF in March.