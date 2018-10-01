KRL, SSGC victorious in One-day Cup

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan Television romped to their fourth straight wins when they comprehensively ousted their respective rivals in their fourth round matches of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-day 2018-19 at different venues of the country on Sunday.

Meanwhile National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Peshawar, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Rawalpindi and Multan also won their matches in the 16-team event being held simultaneously along the country’s first-class event, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In Pool A outing at the LCCA Ground Lahore, KRL upstaged Lahore Whites by five wickets to virtually make it to the quarter-finals stage with eight points. Jaahid Ali (50), Shoaib Ahmed (45) and an unbeaten 22 from Saif Badar enabled KRL to achieve the 166-run target in the 43rd over after losing five wickets in the process.

Off-spinner Haris Bashir got 3-36. Earlier, after winning the toss, Lahore Whites were folded for 165 with Imran Dogar smacking 56-ball 45 with seven hits to the fence. Left-arm pacer Sohaibullah claimed 3-23.

Meanwhile SSGC also notched their fourth successive win after beating Lahore Blues by eight wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. SSGC rode on the batting heroics of Awais Zia (55), Ammad Alam (48), skipper Umar Amin (42*) and Fawad Alam (44*) to race to the 201-run target in the 39th over after losing two wickets. Asfand Mehran, the left-arm spinner, and Saad Nasim got one wicket each. Earlier, Saad Nasim (57) and Tayyab Tahir (56) guided Lahore Blues to 200 all out in the allotted 50 overs.

Zia-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Fawad Alam and Adil Amin took two wickets each. At UBL Sports Complex here PTV defeated Karachi Whites by six wickets, their fourth win in Pool B. Karachi Whites posted 267-8 with Kashif Iqbal (68) and Babar Agha (53) scoring fine fifties. Amir Jamal and spinner Reza Hasan claimed two wickets each.

PTV achieved the target in 47 overs after losing four wickets thanks to Ali Imran’s superb 100 which came off 111 balls and had eight fours and four sixes. He added 72 for the first wicket with Nihal Mansoor (29). Ali Khan (62*) and Umair Khan (39*) then put on 63 for the fifth wicket unbroken stand to make their side safely home. Off-spinner Waleed Ahmed got 2-41.

At Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi defeated WAPDA by 100 runs. Chasing a stiff target of 263, WAPDA perished for 162 with skipper Salman Butt (59) and Mohammad Akhlaq (37) leaving some impression with the willow. Awais Iqbal (5-26) and Amir Sohail (4-35) bowled disastrosuly. Earlier, Zeeshan Malik hammered run-a-ball 145 with 15 fours and five sixes to single-handedly shepherded Rawalpindi to 262-9 after being invited to bat first by Salman Butt. Ehsan Adil (3-50), Sadaif Mehdi (2-60) and Mansoor Amjad (2-37) were the successful bowlers.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, NBP bulldozed Islamabad by 226 runs thanks to excellent showing from Umar Siddiq and Kamran Ghulam. Umar Siddiq slammed 145-ball 157 not out to enable NBP to pile-up a huge total of 346-2. Umar, who hit 14 fours and four sixes, added 194 for the second wicket with Ramiz Aziz (99) who was unlucky not to complete his hundred.

Skipper Hammad Azam chipped in with a quick-fire 23-ball 45 not out which contained three fours and two sixes. Islamabad, in response, were skittled out for 120 due to disastrous bowling from left-arm spinner Kamran Ghulam who picked 7-23 in 6.4 overs, his career-best figures in List-A cricket.

Peshawar overwhelmed SNGPL by 52 runs at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad. Chasing 264, SNGPL were folded for 211 in the 47th over with skipper Mohammad Hafeez scoring 38. Asif Ali made 37. Paceman Mohammad Ilyas got 3-42.

Sahibzada Farhan (122) and Gohar Ali (61) steered Pesahwar to 263-7. Mohammad Imran captured 3-52.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) overwhelmed FATA by 26 runs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Umar Akmal (92), Ramiz Aziz (55) and Zohaib Khan (44) guided HBL to 333 all out. Mohammad Talha, Asif Afridi and Khushdil Shah claimed two wickets each. FATA, in response, perished for 307. Asad Afridi (59), Khushdil Shah (58) and Asif Afridi (50) struck fine fifties. Paceman Abbas Afridi picked 5-51.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan upstaged ZTBL by seven wickets. Shakeel Ansar (100) hit fine hundred to enable ZTBL to pile-up 253-7. In response, Multan raced to the target in the 46th over after losing three wickets.

Zeeshan Ashraf (85), Imran Rafiq (60*) and Khalilullah (52*) did a fine job.