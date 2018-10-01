Mon October 01, 2018
Agencies
October 1, 2018

Rashid becomes top-ranked all-rounder after impressive Asia Cup

DUBAI: Rashid Khan's impressive showing in the Asia Cup 2018 has helped him become the top-ranked all-rounder in ODI rankings, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Sunday.

Shakib's patchy form and early exit played a part in the Bangladesh all-rounder slipping to the second spot but Rashid stole the show with ten wickets from five games at an average of 17.20 in addition to the 87 runs he scored at an average of 43.50 - which included a match-winning unbeaten 57 against Bangladesh. The legspinner became the first from his country to reach the top spot in ICC rankings.

Rashid jumped six places to take the top spot while Mohammad Nabi climbed up one spot to reach the third position. Mitchell Santner and Mohammad Hafeez complete the top five in the list.

The tournament turned out to be a good one for Rohit Sharma as well as he scored 317 runs at an average of 105.66 to reach the second spot in the batting rankings. He's behind Virat Kohli and picked up two places to push Joe Root to the third position. Shikhar Dhawan, who won the match of the series award after scoring 342 runs, climbed one place and is now ranked fifth behind David Warner - the difference between the two left-handers being just one point.

In the bowler's rankings, Kuldeep Yadav ten wickets from six games helped him reach a career-best 700 points. While Jasprit Bumrah remains the top-ranked bowler followed by Rashid, Kuldeep is now chasing them and is at the third spot.

Trent Boult and Josh Hazlewood continue to hold the fourth and fifth spot. India picked up one ranking point after their title win to reduce the gap against top-ranked England to just five points. Pakistan, after their early exit, lost three points but continue to hold the fifth spot rankings.

