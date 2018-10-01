27 die after drinking moonshine in Iran

DUBAI; At least 27 people have died and more than 300 poisoned after drinking bootleg alcohol in Iran, the state emergency services said on Sunday, in one of the worst such cases. Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the state emergency services, said some 176 people were still hospitalized across five provinces, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported. Meanwhile, Special courts set up in a drive against financial crime have sentenced three people to death in Iran, state television reported on Sunday, as the country faces renewed US sanctions and a public outcry against profiteering and corruption. A judiciary official also warned truck drivers holding a nationwide strike over pay and high prices of “harsh penalties” if they continue their protests, state media said.