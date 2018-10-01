Indian lawyer relates Kashmiri minor’s rape story at seminar

GENEVA: The International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), along with the Women’s UN Report Program & Network (WURN), organised a seminar on ‘Women Advocacy in Conflicts’ on Friday. The seminar was an effort to highlight the reality that women rights get trampled in conflict situations. The support for protection of women survivors of violence in conflict zones is inadequate and non-existent worldwide. The audience heard a women human rights defender from the conflict zone of Jammu and Kashmir. Advocate Deepika Singh Rajwat narrated the gruesome tale of eight-year-old Asifa, who was raped, gang-raped and murdered brutally by hitting with a stone. The Advocate is continuing to defend the victim and seeks justice in different courts. She pleaded that we must stand on the right side for the victims. She said she would continue the mission in spite of threats and harassment. The others who shared their opinions included Julie ward MEP, Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, Maria Zucas, Jennifer Isobel Mackay. Prof Shagufta Ashraf chaired and moderated the international conference. Mrs Shamim Shawl, main representative of International Muslim Women thanked the panelists for their contributions.