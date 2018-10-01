Mon October 01, 2018
KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

$10 billion a year

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

World

October 1, 2018

Riyadh misses out on joining anti-illicit funding body for now

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has missed out on gaining full membership of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after the global body dedicated to fighting illicit money flows found the kingdom fell short in combating money laundering and terror financing.

The decision by the 37-member inter-governmental body is a setback for Saudi at a time when it is striving to bolster its international reputation in order to encourage foreign investors to participate in its huge transformation plan and improve financial ties for its banks.

But after undergoing a process called “mutual evaluation”, the kingdom was found to have a low or moderate level of effectiveness for 7 of the 11 criteria it was assessed on for anti-money laundering and counter terror financing, a FATF spokeswoman told Reuters.

“This means that Saudi Arabia will not be granted membership status at this point,” the spokeswoman said. “Nevertheless, since the mutual evaluation is close to being satisfactory, the membership process therefore continues.”

There was no fixed time frame for Saudi becoming a full FATF member as it will depend on how quickly it addresses the deficiencies identified in its evaluation, she said. The government has taken steps to beef up its efforts to tackle graft and abuse of power, including last week amending an anti-corruption law to remove a 60-day statute of limitations for investigating allegations against current or former ministers. Authorities also detained dozens of senior officials last November on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman´s orders, accusing them of crimes including money laundering although not of terror financing.

